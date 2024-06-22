Another Lewis homer goes to waste as Twins fall to A’s for third loss in row

OAKLAND, Calif. – Chris Paddack and Joey Estes spent much of Friday night determined that their opponents must not gain an advantage. Then their bullpens took over and said, hey, go nuts.

The game was tied 1-1 halfway through, but the Twins and Athletics took turns from that point punting the lead. Jhoan Duran had the last word, allowing Shea Langeliers' eighth-inning two-run homer, and Oakland beat Minnesota for the first time in five meetings this season, 6-5 at Oakland Coliseum.

The loss, on the first day of the Twins' 10-day road trip, also snapped their five-game winning streak at this doomed former football stadium.

Paddack gave up three first-inning hits, but only one run, then not another hit until the fifth inning. Estes, a second-year righthander, put a runner on base almost every inning but gave up runs only in the first and sixth innings.

But things came apart when each pitcher left the game.

First, Paddack got two quick fifth-inning outs, then gave up back-to-back singles and was relieved after 82 pitches. Kody Funderburk made his first big-league appearance in nearly a month — and Tyler Soderstrom bashed his first pitch to the center-field wall, a double that scored both.

Worse, Langeliers followed with a hard-hit single that brought Soderstrom home, and the Twins suddenly trailed by three runs.

Royce Lewis got one back quickly against Estes, launching a home run just above the left field scoreboard, his 10th of the season and third consecutive day with a blast. (Unfortunately, the Twins have now lost all three.)

But it had the effect of convincing A's manager Mark Kotsay to go to his bullpen in the next inning, though Estes had thrown only 79 pitches.

It went no better than Rocco Baldelli's decision to lift Paddack, and almost as quickly.

Christian Vázquez lined a one-out single off A's reliever Austin Adams, and Austin Martin drew a walk.

Up stepped Willi Castro, who lifted an 0-1 fastball toward the right-field foul pole. It somehow stayed fair, turning the Twins' deficit into a sudden 5-4 lead.

Jorge Alcala protected it with a 1-2-3 seventh, but Duran, who had pitched 4⅓ innings in the past week, wasn't himself. He hit Soderstrom with a curveball, then left his next pitch, a 94-mph splitter, on the inside corner to Langeliers, the A's catcher and home-run leader. It landed in the left field bleachers, earning Duran his first blown save of the season, but third loss.