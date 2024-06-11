'We need to go up another level' - Matthews

Glasgow Warriors and URC top try scorer Johnny Matthews believes his side "need to go up another level" when they travel to Limerick to take on Munster.

Warriors have already faced the Irish side this season and suffered a 40-29 defeat.

But Matthews thinks Glasgow are "in a great spot" this time around after Saturday's 27-10 win over Stormers.

"A few things didn't go our way last game against Munster, but a lot did," he said. "So rely on those positives and try and fix up the ones that maybe didn't go so well.

"Now from Saturday we're in a great spot physically, we've put on a great performance. We need to go up another level there.

"From my point of view, Munster are a fantastic team. I've got a lot of admiration for what they did last season."

Munster are currently on a 10-game winning streak, but Matthews isn't too fazed by this after a strong season from his side.

"Similar to ourselves, they very, very strong at home," he adds.

"We went over there last season and did the business, so we need to try and replicate that performance and build on it as well."