Another late lead slips away from Columbus Blue Jackets in OT loss to Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT ― In a way, it looked like the Blue Jackets hopped into a time machine Tuesday and traveled back to November while clinging to a late one-goal lead at Little Caesar’s Arena.

With the Detroit Red Wings pushing for an equalizer, the Blue Jackets got pinned into their own zone for long stretches and leaned heavily on goalie Daniil Tarasov to preserve a slim lead with an assortment of jaw-dropping stops.

Eventually, the Red Wings kicked the door down and skated off with a 4-3 overtime comeback victory they badly needed on Patrik Kane’s OT winner. It felt a lot like the numerous late leads that vanished on the Blue Jackets a few months ago, and was the second time it happened in their past four games ― also leading to an OT loss March 14 to the Ottawa Senators. The Blue Jackets, however, swear these last two flubs didn’t leave nearly as much of a mark as the first 13 they frittered away in a season filled with near misses.

“It’s not the same,” coach Pascal Vincent said. “It’s completely different. The result is the same, don’t get me wrong, but the way it was played out ... completely different.”

Maybe not ‘completely’ though.

Similar to a shootout loss Nov. 12 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, the Jackets allowed the tying goal against Detroit during a 6-on-5 advantage for the Red Wings (35-28-6) with their net empty in the waning seconds of regulation.

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner attempted to seal the game with an attempt at the empty net from his own blue line, missed left and iced the puck for a key draw inside the Columbus zone. He lost the ensuing faceoff to Andrew Copp, watched Kane’s shot from the right circle create a perfect rebound into the low slot and saw Lucas Raymond send it past Tarasov with 12.6 seconds on the clock.

Four months earlier in New York, the Rangers tied it 3-3 with 11 seconds left before winning by shootout. In retrospect, the final sequences in Detroit were a little reminiscent of a few situations that sunk the Blue Jackets earlier this season. They couldn't get out of their own zone, hung their goalie out to dry, couldn't hit the empty net and eventually paid a hefty price.

Like those losses, however, the Jackets will take this one as a learning experience. There’s no other choice.

“The one thing I would say about this game tonight is that twice we could’ve just laid the puck in the neutral zone instead of icing the puck, so that’s something we’re going to fix and maybe it’s a different result,” Vincent said. “But the mind-set is completely different (now). We’re still pushing (with a lead). We’re still looking to create offense. So, it’s completely different.”

