'Another lapse in concentration costs County at Rugby Park'

[BBC]

Life on plastic wasn’t so fantastic for Ross County at the weekend as the Staggies lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Pre-match, County were hopeful they could repeat the 1-0 victory they earned back in September, which remains the club's only away win in the league this season.

The weather conditions during the match made it difficult for both sides. The high winds prevented any real quality in the final third and it felt like it was going to take a moment of magic or an individual error to open the scoring.

Unfortunately for County, it was the latter.

Kyle Vassell opened the scoring for the home side with a powerful strike at the edge of the box that went through George Wickens on its way into the back of the net.

Wickens has earned a lot of plaudits for his shot-stopping since he arrived in Dingwall, but he’ll be disappointed he didn’t prevent the opening goal on Saturday.

Over the last few weeks, Don Cowie has spoken about the need for his side to maintain their concentration levels away from home. Lapses in concentration in County’s recent visits to Easter Road and Pittodrie have resulted in conceding goals and subsequently costing them points, so the latest mistake will frustrate County's interim manager.

To make matters worse, St Johnstone’s victory over Hibernian has left County four points adrift in the play-off position.

Things don’t get much easier for the Staggies as they host Rangers in their final match before the split. County have never beaten Rangers in the club’s history, and the Glasgow side’s form since Phillipe Clement has come in has been imperious.

It would be a huge bonus if we were able to pick up any points on Sunday, and it would provide a massive boost for the run-in.

Ross Morren can be found on The County Corner.