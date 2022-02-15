How another knee injury could affect Odell Beckham Jr.’s future | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the left knee injury suffered by the Ram’s receiver during their victory in Super Bowl LVI. This would be the second time OBJ has suffered an ACL tear in his left knee. How will this affect his stock on the free agent market? Can he get back to the level he was playing at with the Rams during the stretch run of this season? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.