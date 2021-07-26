Another judoka drops out of Olympics before facing Israeli opponent Tohar Butbul

A second judoka has dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics due to Tohar Butul. Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool weighed in for his match against Butul, who is from Israel, but did not show up for the bout, according to the Guardian.

Both the International Judo Foundation and Sudanese Olympic officials did not provide a reason for why Abdalrasool missed the match. It's the second time a potential opponent of Butul's has dropped out of the event.

Abdalrasool was supposed to face Algerian Fethi Nourine in an earlier round, but Nourine pulled out of the event due to the winner of that fight having to take on Butul in the round of 16. Nourine said he didn't want to compete against Butul due to Nourine's political support of Palestine. Nourine is not the first athlete to refuse to compete against Israeli opponents.

Both Nourine and his coach, Amar Benikhlef, were temporarily suspended by the International Judo Foundation. The IJF cited its "strict non-discrimination policy, promoting solidarity as a key principle, reinforced by the values of judo," as the reason for the suspension.

It's unclear whether Abdalrasool or his coach will face disciplinary action for the IJF after not showing up for the bout.

Tohar Butul advances to round of 16 due to dropouts

Butul — who is ranked seventh in his weight class — had a first-round bye at the start of the tournament. With Abdalrasool dropping out, Butul will advance to the round of 16 despite not taking on a single opponent.

Butul is matched up against Victor Sterpu of the Republic of Moldova in the round of 16. Sterpu defeated Cuba's Magdiel Estrada in the round of 32.

It's unclear whether Butul will finally get an opportunity to fight, or if Sterpu will follow Nourine and Abdalrasool and drop out of the event.

Israel's Tohar Butbul has yet to take on an opponent at the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

