Another Jet gone as Sheldon Rankins agrees to terms with the Houston Texans

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets have lost a second defensive tackle in free agency Wednesday as Sheldon Rankins has agreed to terms on a one year. $10.5 million contract with the Houston Texans.

Rankins had 43 tackles and three sacks for the Jets in 2022 and was a strong running mate with Quinnen Williams.

This comes after reports earlier Wednesday that Nathan Shepherd agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints. The Jets’ defensive tackle depth chart now includes Williams, Tanzel Smart, Marquiss Spencer and Isaiah Mack. Solomon Thomas remains a free agent.

