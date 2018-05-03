Another ironic and bad jab at Ben Simmons

It looks like there's another Jazz player that doesn't know the definition of rookie or how the NBA works.

Enter Ricky Rubio.

Remember the silly (and flawed) sweatshirt Donovan Mitchell rocked last month in an attempt to taint Ben Simmons' Rookie of the Year candidacy?

If you need a refresher, click here.

Or you can just look at Rubio's attire for Game 2 Wednesday of the Jazz-Rockets series. The injured guard wore the exact same sweatshirt in support of Mitchell.

Maybe the sweatshirts are making rounds in the Jazz's locker room.

If so, we know Simmons won't give one darn about it.

All season, he's let his play do the talking.

"If his argument is I'm not a rookie, if that's the only argument he has, I'm in pretty good shape then," Simmons said on April 10 when he was made aware of Mitchell's ploy. "There's a rule in the NBA for a reason. I'm not going to wear a sweatshirt tomorrow, though."

And the funniest thing of all here?

Rubio didn't play his rookie season until 2011-12.

He was drafted in 2009.