Another injury setback for Jaguars: DT DaVon Hamilton out indefinitely with a back issue

Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who had been enjoying a good training camp, is now sideline indefinitely with a back issue.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ fourth-year defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is out of action for an undetermined period of time because of a ”non-football related medical issue with his back,” according to a statement the team released on Sunday.

Hamilton didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game at Detroit but neither did most of the starters on offense or defense. However, Hamilton was seen in the locker room on crutches after the game.

The team statement said there was no timetable for Hamilton’s return.

”Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

It was the latest in a series of injuries Jaguar players sustained during the joint practice and the preseason game against Detroit.

Safety Antonio Johnson, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and offensive tackle Josh Wells were held out of the preseaon game for unspecified reasons, although one of the team’s website reporters tweeted that Fatukasi had a boot on his right foot.

During the game, offensive guard Cooper Hodges came out with what the team reported as a patella injury to his right knee and tackle Blake Hance and guard Chandler Brewer also left the game for unspecified reasons.

The loss of Hamilton for any length of time in the regular season would be huge for the Jaguars defense. Hamilton had his best pro season last year with 56 tackles, five for losses and 2.5 sacks. In two playoff games he had eight tackles and knocked down two passes.

The team rewarded him with a three-year, $34.5 million contract, $23 million guaranteed. He was having among the best training camps on defense. In limited time for the starters in the first preseason game against Dallas, Hamilton broke free for a sack and an 11-yard loss for quarterback Cooper Rush.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is out with unspecified back issue