Another incredible George Pickens catch sets up Steelers touchdown
The Pickett-to-Pickens connection has to have Steelers fans looking toward the future.
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett looked deep and down the sideline for George Pickens, a fellow 2022 draftee, in the second quarter.
Pickens made a dazzling catch and kept both feet inbounds.
The play was good for 35 yards and the Steelers went on to score a touchdown on a Najee Harris run and led 13-0 after the PAT.
