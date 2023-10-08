Another imperfect victory leaves room for Ole Miss football growth — and that's exciting

OXFORD — Hunting for commonalities between night and day might prove more fruitful than searching for shared traits between Ole Miss football's two most recent wins.

The Rebels' victory over LSU in Week 5 was exhilarating, explosive and cathartic. Their 27-20 win over Arkansas on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was gritty, subdued and expected.

Ole Miss rode a 700-yard effort from its offense to one win, and an unflinching performance from a defense to the next.

The postgame messaging from Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, though, presented an interesting common thread. They acknowledged the flaws in both performances — leaned into them, even.

"Definitely wasn't pretty," Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart said Saturday after the win against Arkansas.

Kiffin said the Ole Miss defense — in allowing 49 points — "did everything you can bad" after the win against LSU.

It's a symptom of the rising standards around the Ole Miss program these days. Remember a few weeks ago when the Rebels, and their fans, were bitterly disappointed that they didn't beat Alabama on the road?

But it's also indicative of a dynamic with short-term relevance: Save for a Week 1 demolition of Mercer, the Rebels have not played a complete game yet.

Can they? And, if so, what will it take?

"I think it's definitely possible," Dart said. "In the SEC, you play the best competition in the country each and every week . . . You gotta practice the right way. You gotta prepare the right way. You gotta stay calm through any adversity. You're always gonna face adversity in a game. You just gotta be able to weather that out.

"I think the more experience that we get with one another, and moments like this week and last week — very different games with how they're played, and different sides of the ball won the game — I think you just learn a lot from them. I think you gain a lot of trust from the guys around you."

On defense Saturday, the Rebels bounced back from a blunder-brimming performance against LSU to turn in one of their best efforts in recent memory. The 36 rushing yards they gave up to Arkansas marked their fewest in an SEC game since 2014. The Razorbacks managed just 288 yards in total, the fewest against the Ole Miss defense in a conference game since 2019.

To have a win spearheaded by the defense like this is a true rarity for Ole Miss under Kiffin. Since he arrived before the 2020 season, the Rebels had won just two SEC games scoring fewer than 30 points before this one.

"If you're unbalanced as a team, you're prone to problems," Kiffin said after the game. "You're going to go play and your quarterback's going to be off like he was (Saturday). If you don't play good defense, those games go in the wrong direction."

Winning in different ways, Kiffin believes, is vital. Every performance by the Rebels against FBS opposition to date has been flawed in some way — but only one was damaging.

The perfectly interlocking jigsaw puzzle pieces manufactured by the past two weeks make it clear: There's a performance ceiling that the Rebels have not yet reached. At some point, they'll need to.

"We've got a lot of challenging games coming up, especially some really hard places to play," Kiffin said. " . . . We're going to need all phases of our game."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

