In another huge playoff moment, Wade Davis stays cool while everything else around Cubs goes crazy

While everything else went crazy, Wade Davis stayed cool and delivered in another big postseason moment to help the Cubs live to fight another day.

This became a three-ring circus on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, Cubs manager Joe Maddon screaming at the umpires, the video board showing the replay of Curtis Granderson's swing and the crowd of 42,195 booing and chanting "BULLS#$!!"

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in command of this National League Championship Series, but the Cubs won't go quietly into the offseason, unleashing All-Star closer Wade Davis for the final two innings of a 3-2 thriller that kept them alive for at least another night.

The Cubs can worry about the daunting task of winning three more elimination games in the morning. Once Davis forced Cody Bellinger into the double-play groundball that left Justin Turner stranded in the on-deck circle and this one ended at 11:16 p.m., he pulled at his right sleeve and buttoned the top of his jersey while waiting for the Cubs to start the high-five line. "Go Cubs Go" blasted from the stadium's sound system and fireworks erupted beyond the center-field scoreboard and Davis acted as if nothing had happened.

To put the idea of beating the Dodgers three times in a row in perspective, the Cubs blasted three homers and got a classic big-game performance out of Jake Arrieta and still needed Davis for a heart-stopping, high-wire act.

Maddon already ruled out Davis for Thursday night's Game 5 after the closer fired 48 pitches – or four more than he did during last week's seven-out save that eliminated the Washington Nationals. But at least the Cubs will have those decisions to make instead of cleaning out their lockers.

"I don't know," Davis said. "We'll definitely come in tomorrow and get some treatment and go out and play catch and see how I feel."

It looks like Davis doesn't feel anything on the mound. Davis didn't react to Turner chucking his bat and yelling into the visiting dugout after crushing a 94-mph fastball for a home run to begin the eighth inning. Davis didn't seem bothered by Yasiel Puig flipping his bat after drawing a walk. And Davis never lost his composure while Maddon got ejected for the second time in four NLCS games.