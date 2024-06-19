Another heavyweight could leave Real Sociedad this summer as Juventus register interest

Real Sociedad could end up parting ways with several key players in the coming months. Robin Le Normand is edging closer to Atletico Madrid, while club bosses are also resigned to losing Mikel Merino, whose contract expires in 2025. Another player attracting interest is club captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sport Italia (via MD), Juventus have Oyarzabal as an option to replace Federico Chiesa, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants. The 27-year-old, who is currently with Spain at Euro 2024, is considered to be a realistic target.

Truth be told, it would be a very big shock if Oyarzabal left Real Sociedad this summer, especially considering that the probable sales of Le Normand and Merino would ensure that more than enough funds are raised for sporting director Roberto Olabe. Juventus will surely have their work cut out on this one.