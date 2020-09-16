Another Heat heist: Where the Crowder deal ranks among the team’s all-time deadline deals

In some circles, the Heat drew more attention on NBA trade deadline day for what they didn’t do (complete a trade for Danilo Gallinari) and for the popular player they relinquished (Justise Winslow) than what they actually acquired.

And that, in retrospect, was regrettable, because not only have Jae Crowder and to a lesser extent, Andre Iguodala, contributed significantly to this Heat playoff run, but that deal now ranks among the top five February trade deadline transactions in the franchise’s 32-year history.

Of the 17 deals made by Miami at the trade deadline (and we’re only talking about the February trade deadline), the top three on the list are pretty clear: the 1996 Tim Hardaway deal (with Chris Gatling for Kevin Willis and Bimbo Coles) that helped fuel Miami’s six consecutive playoff appearances; the 2018 acquisition of Dwyane Wade from Cleveland (for a conditional second-round pick) that repaired the relationship with the franchise’s all-time MVP and set the stage for a memorable 14 month grand finale to his career; and the 2015 acquisition of Goran Dragic that gave Miami an All-Star caliber point guard - or close to it - for the past six seasons.

Fourth on the list likely would be the 1997 pickup of Jamal Mashburn for Sasha Danilovic, Kurt Thomas and Martin Muursepp. Mashburn, who is now on the Board of Directors for the company that owns The Miami Herald and 29 other newspapers, went on to average 15.8 points in four seasons here.

But based on this postseason run, the Crowder/Iguodala deal could end up fifth on this list, eclipsing the Walt Williams/Tyrone Corbin pickup (for Billy Owens and Kevin Gamble).

The value of the Crowder/Iguodala deal initially seemed every bit as much about dumping the contracts of James Johnson and Dion Waiters as acquiring two well-rounded veterans.

But Crowder has exceeded all expectations, earning a starting job and averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds during these playoffs, including 22 points (his most since joining the Heat) on 7 of 11 shooting in Game 1 against Boston.

“The Iguodala and Crowder acquisitions at the trade deadline were huge,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I think the opportunity for them to play small ball, with even more versatility, and to surround those great shooters with more skill, but also guys that could guard the best players on the other teams for multiple possessions [at the] end of games has added a great deal to their team.”

This, incidentally, was not a case of the Heat only wanting Iguodala and the deal then growing to include Crowder merely as a cap facilitator to dump Johnson and Waiters.

We’re told the Heat also wanted and asked Memphis for Crowder, believing his defense, versatility, toughness, 3-point shooting and team-oriented approach would fit the Heat DNA.

“Jae has been on a lot of winning teams; there are so many different qualities that we had him tagged as a Miami Heat type guy,” Erik Spoelstra said. “He has lived up to all of them, if not more. He has really surprised me; it’s his leadership qualities in the locker room that have really helped. And it feels like he has been with us for years rather than just months. That kind of leadership helps with guys like Tyler Herro.”

But nobody could have envisioned him shooting threes at this rate of accuracy.

A career 34 percent three-point shooter, Crowder went from shooting 29.3 percent on threes with Memphis to 44.5 with Miami in the regular season and 41.7 in the playoffs.

Crowder cites one reason for that: playing with this veteran, talented group of players, which has resulted in more open threes.

And consider this: In these playoffs, when Crowder was the primary defender, Victor Oladipo shot 7 for 22, Khris Middleton 15 for 38 and Giannis Antokounmpo 9 for 22.

And the Heat, Crowder said, has made “me feel wanted. I’ve been able to carve out a role on the court and inside the locker room and have a voice.”

The Heat is expected to try to keep him with a one-year offer this summer, possibly with a team option for 2021-22.

One important note: A notable February trade that involved one of the biggest names in franchise history - Shaquille O’Neal - would in no way qualify for any list of best Heat trade deadline deals.

Shaq requested that trade in 2008 and Miami accommodated him, dealing him to Phoenix for Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks. Marion averaged 12.7 points during a brief and forgettable Heat tenure before being dealt a year later in another February deal that brought disappointing Jermaine O’Neal to Miami.

