Another heartbreak for Federer in bid for 21st grand slam title

VIDEO SHOWS: ROGER FEDERER PRESS CONFERENCE

SHOWS: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (SEPTEMBER 3, 2019) (IMG / USTA - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ROGER FEDERER SAYING:

"Just disappointed it's over because I did feel like I was actually playing really well after a couple of rocky starts. It's just a missed opportunity to some extent that you're in the lead, you can get through, you have two days off after.

"It was looking good.

"But you got to take the losses. They're part of the game."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ROGER FEDERER SAYING:

"I don't have the crystal ball. Do you?" We never know. I hope so, of course. I think still it's been a positive season. Disappointing now, but I'll get back up, I'll be all right."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ROGER FEDERER SAYING:

"I didn't think of it. If you move on, it's a thing of the past. I do remember playing good semis there, so it wasn't bad."

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ROGER FEDERER SAYING:

"Laver Cup, Shanghai, Basel, maybe Paris, London. That's the schedule for now. I don't know if the team have other ideas or not. I'm happy to get a bit of a break now, go back to practice, reassess and attack from there."

STORY: Fresh from a heart-breaking loss at the All-England Tennis Club, the abrupt end to Roger Federer's U.S. Open on Tuesday (September 3) raised questions whether the 38-year-old can deliver on a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title.

Federer had hoped to shake off the agony of his most recent Wimbledon final, where the top prize slipped through his fingers and into the arms of frequent rival Novak Djokovic after he failed to convert two championship points.

But unseeded Grigor Dimitrov thwarted the effort in Flushing Meadows in a five-set marathon, leaving a puzzled crowd to wonder if the Swiss will ever again hoist a Grand Slam trophy.

"Just disappointed it's over because I did feel like I was actually playing really well after a couple of rocky starts," said Federer. "It's just a missed opportunity to some extent that you're in the lead, you can get through, you have two days off after.

"It was looking good.

"But you got to take the losses. They're part of the game."

Asked if he expected to win another Grand Slam title at his age third seed Federer quipped: "I don't have the crystal ball. Do you?

"We never know. I hope so, of course. I think still it's been a positive season. Disappointing now, but I'll get back up, I'll be all right."

He batted down suggestions that his Wimbledon performance this year played a role in his surprise U.S. Open upset.

"I didn't think of it. If you move on, it's a thing of the past. I do remember playing good semis there, so it wasn't bad," he said.

For Federer, nothing is out of the question -- and not without precedent: The oldest man to win the U.S. Open title was Bill Larned, who was 38 years, 8 months and 3 days old when he triumphed.

Of course, that was in 1911.

And past precedent is likely little comfort for Federer, who laid out for reporters an aggressive schedule of future competition.

"Laver Cup, Shanghai, Basel, maybe Paris, London. That's the schedule for now. I don't know if the team have other ideas or not," said Federer. "I'm happy to get a bit of a break now, go back to practice, reassess and attack from there."

In four months, he'll renew his effort to add to his Grand Slam coffers at the Australian Open, where he collected his last title in 2018.

(Production: Andy Ragg)