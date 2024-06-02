Another hat trick for Chicho Arango in 5-1 RSL victory

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Going into the halfway mark of the MLS season, Real Salt Lake proved it is the best team in the Western Conference.

Chicho Arango recorded his second hat trick of the season, while Anderson Julio scored two more goals as RSL dominated Austin FC Saturday night at America First Field, 5-1.

There were no last minute dramatics needed this time, unlike in RSL’s previous three games, as they blitzed Austin with four goals in a 34-minute span in the first half to take a commanding 4-0 lead at the half. RSL then cruised to the 5-1 victory to extend its MLS unbeaten streak to 13 in a row.

RSL scores another last-minute goal to keep streak alive

Arango’s first goal was a 60-yard blast from midfield that caught Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver by surprise to give the home team a lead in the 16th minute.

Julio then scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in a 7-minute span to put the game out of reach. Julio’s second goal on an assist from Andres Gomez was at first called offside, but video review allowed the goal to stand.

Arango then scored his MLS-leading 16th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 71st minute, and exited eight minutes later to a standing ovation and chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” from the home fans.

RSL hit the five-goal mark for the second time in four weeks. Before that, RSL hadn’t scored five goals in a game since 2018.

Real Salt Lake had 21 shots, 11 of them on goal, while Austin had 10 and four, respectively. Stuver made five saves, and RSL keeper Zac MacMath had three.

RSL storms back at FC Dallas to keep unbeaten streak alive

Arango, who has scored multiple goals in five games this season, is now just one goal shy of the franchise single-season record set by Alvaro Saborio in 2012.

Arango’s third career hat trick pushed the Colombian three ahead of D.C. United’s Christian Benteke and four in front of Miami’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for the MLS lead.

Real Salt Lake (9-2-6), which hasn’t lost since March 9th, continues its best start in franchise history. RSL heads into the break three points clear of LAFC in the Western Conference.

Real returns to action June 15th on the road at Montreal.

