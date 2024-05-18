Another Harrison Butker Speech About Gender Roles Resurfaces Amid Controversy

MEGA

Harrison Butker’s 2024 graduation speech has stirred controversy, but this is not the first time he has spoken about gender roles and identity politics.

As The Blast previously reported, Butker, who spoke at Benedictine College earlier this month, told the men of the graduating class to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and indicated to the women to be like his wife and “embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Harrison Butker Delivers Controversial Speech

When addressing the “ladies present,” the NFL kicker said, “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said before speaking on his wife, Isabelle, whose “life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

“I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God's will in their life,” Butker added.

Harrison Butker’s 2023 Graduation Speech

This is not the first time Harris Butker has addressed the “controversial” topic. In 2023, the NFL kicker told the graduating class at Georgia Tech, "I’m not sure the root of this, but at least I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: get married and start a family.”

“Identity politics have caused us to look at one another through a prism of hate and lack of respect for the human person,” Butker added. “It seems the days of seeing the value of others may be gone, understanding that all people have innate value bestowed upon them by the creator. Gone are the days when a plurality of thought was accepted and encouraged."

“Instead, freedom of thought has been replaced by a culture built on cancellations for those who disagree,” the Chiefs kicker said.

Who Is Harrison Butker?

The 28-year-old is known for being the Kansas City Chiefs kicker and three-time Super Bowl winner, but he is also a conservative Catholic who has been outspoken about his religious beliefs in the past.

“Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel, who alone doth wonderful things. And blessed be the name of his majesty for ever: and the whole earth shall be filled with his majesty. So be it. So be it,” he wrote in one Instagram post.

“Virtues are formed by prayer. Prayer preserves temperance. Prayer suppresses anger. Prayer prevents emotions of pride and envy. Prayer draws into the soul the Holy Spirit, and raises man to Heaven,” he wrote in another.

Wife Of Chiefs’ Chairman and CEO Releases Statement

Tavia Hunt, who is married to Chiefs’ chairman and CEO, addressed some of Butker's remarks.

"I’ve always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams. I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer,” she wrote. “Studies show that committed, married couples with children are the happiest demographic, and this has been my experience as well.”

“Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted. It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain.* Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children,” she continued.

Tavia Hunt Says ‘Let’s Celebrate Families, Motherhood, and Fatherhood’

Hunt did not stop there. She added, “Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion. Let’s celebrate families, motherhood, and fatherhood. Our society desperately needs dedicated men and women to raise up and train the next generation in the way they should go."

Hunt added, "I also caution against taking things out of context. Sound bites overlaid with hateful comments are not what we want to model for our children or others. We need more dialogue (and VALUES, IMO) in this country and less hate."