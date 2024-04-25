Another golf course is coming to Myakka City in Manatee County. When will it open?

Last year, Myakka City didn’t have any golf courses.

Now the rural area in eastern Manatee County is moving toward having two.

The latest is Miakka Golf Club, which hosts a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. The private golf club, located at 12950 MJ Road, will feature an 18-hole golf course designed by Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design in partnership with Bradenton resident Paul Azinger, a former PGA Tour player with multiple victories, including the 1993 PGA Championship.

Plotted on 1,100 acres, Miakka Golf Club will boast a 12-hole, par-3 course, lighted putting course, 360-degree driving range and a 7-acres short game area in addition to the 18-hole golf course.

According to developer plans filed in 2023 with Manatee County Development Services, Terranova Preserves LLC owns the land the course is being built on.

“We are thrilled to be underway,” said Steve Herrig, one of Terranova Preserves LLC managers, in a news release. “We have a fantastic team, and the site is simply incredible. The course design Fry/Straka and Paul Azinger have developed fits it perfectly. There’s a surprising amount of natural elevation change, and we have two miles of frontage along a beautiful stretch of the Myakka River. The setting is just incredible. When you couple this with the type of thoughtful amenities and services we envision, and a close-knit, invitation-only membership, I just can’t imagine a better golf experience anywhere in the country.”

Myakka Golf Club to host groundbreaking

The club is expected to open in late 2025. In December, Soletta Golf Club had its groundbreaking ceremony as the first golf course in Myakka City. That course is a Nick Price design and is also private.

Miakka Golf Club will feature caddies and be open for walking. It will also use Stadium Zoysia grass for the tees and fairways after establishing a Zoysia sod farm on adjacent land, becoming the first private Florida course with its own Zoysia sod farm facility.

Zoysia is a type of grass primarily found in Asia, Australia and the Pacific islands. Most Florida courses use Bermuda.

The clubhouse will have locker rooms, private massage rooms, a dining room and bar. The club will also have a performance center to maximize on-course performance for all skill levels, with a putting lab, indoor and outdoor hitting stations and a PGA Tour-quality fitness center.

To provide members and guests with overnight accommodations, cabins will surround the putting course and an informal gathering spot called “The Still,” will overlook a 38-acre recreational lake for those wanting to enjoy a variety of amenities including games such as bocce ball, horseshoes and fishing.

Membership is by invitation only and there are only a limited number for local and national memberships. Erik Whitehead, the club’s membership director, can be contacted for more information at ewhitehead@miakkagc.com or via phone at (941) 799-9227.