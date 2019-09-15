Another game, another TD for Cowboys' Jason Witten in return from broadcasting

Many agreed that Jason Witten’s announcing career got off to an inauspicious start last season with ESPN.

But not everyone was convinced he should return to the field.

Those folks are eating crow, for the time being anyway.

The Dallas Cowboys’ 37-year-old tight end is proving to be a feel-good story early this season after sitting out all of 2018, catching his second touchdown of the season in as many games.

Witten grabbed a 4-yard TD pass in Week 1, and he gave the Cowboys a 14-7 halftime lead with a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten celebrates his touchdown run against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In fact, both of Prescott’s TD passes in the first half went to players who were not on an NFL roster last season. Prescott hooked up with Devin White — who was cut by the Jets last July after he failed his physical — for Dallas’ first TD of the Week 2 game. It was Smith’s first regular-season score since the 2015 season.

Witten scored touchdowns in back-to-back games in Weeks 13 and 14 in the 2017 season, but those were his only grabs in those games. So far through six quarters of football this season he’s caught six passes and counting.

It was the 70th TD catch of Witten’s career.

It was a tough 2018 season for Witten, who endured endless criticism of his shaky broadcasting chops on “Monday Night Football.” But it has been a terrific start to 2019 with Witten playing a notable role for the Cowboys so far.

