Another free agent offensive lineman visited the Seahawks this week

The Seahawks have been very busy the last couple of weeks bringing in free agent offensive linemen for visits. Yesterday the team added former Rams and Lions tackle Max Pircher. Meanwhile, veterans Greg Van Roten, Lucas Patrick, Laken Tomlinson and Cody Whitehair have all been connected with Seattle. Now we have another potential signing to pass along.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, former Colts and Bills guard Ike Boettger visited the team on Monday.

Former Bills and Colts free-agent OL Ike Boettger visited Monday with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2024

Boettger (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) played his college ball at Iowa and then went undrafted. Buffalo originally signed him in 2018 and he played tackle as a backup his first couple seasons there. Boettger switched to left guard in 2020, earning 17 starts over the next two years. All together he played five seasons for the Bills then spent last year with the Colts.

If Seattle does sign him, Boettger would likely project as a left guard, where at the moment he wouldn’t have any competition to start.

