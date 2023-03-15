Another free agent moving on, Nathan Shepherd joining the Saints

Another player that was likely expected to move on in free agency has found a new team for 2023. Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Shepherd quietly had one of his best seasons in 2022. He recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks, proving to be a nice run-stopper and depth piece in a season where he arguably entered camp on the roster bubble.

Shepherd was the longest-tenured position player for the Jets — only long-snapper Thomas Hennessy has been around longer — and was the only player left from the 2018 draft. There is now only one player left that was drafted by the team before 2020 — defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in 2019.

With Shepherd gone and Sheldon Rankins and Solomon Thomas still free agents, the Jets now have major depth issues in the defensive tackle room after Williams. The only other players at the moment are Tanzel Smart, Marquiss Spencer and recently acquired Isaiah Mack. The Jets could still re-sign Rankins, but he has interest from other teams, including the Texans.

