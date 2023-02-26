Another free agency target off the board as Jaguars extend DT Roy Robertson-Harris

The number of defensive tackles that will be available in free agency has declined rapidly over the past two days. First, the New Orleans Saints extended Tanoh Kpassagnon, and now the Jacksonville Jaguars take another one off the board as they have agreed to a new deal with Roy Robertson-Harris.

The Browns need to overhaul their defensive tackle room, and there are still plenty of discount options for them to target so they can sign multiple names instead of one big name. But they may also have to look toward the 2023 NFL Draft to get their room solidified as well.

More Free Agency!

