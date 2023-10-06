Another frantic finish, magical cleats, big comebacks: Thursday high school football takeaways

There were a couple of fantastic finishes, big defensive statements and a magical defensive score in Thursday night Arizona high school varsity football.

Let's rewind it:

Biggest takeaway

American Leadership Queen Creek's football team is in 6A to stay, and once again made a lasting imprint on what so far has been a magical season in the charter's first year playing in the state's biggest conference with Samuel Hunsaker's last-second, 28-yard field goal beating Mesa Red Mountain 17-14. It was his third field goal of the night.

The Patriots (6-1), who now have a bye week coming up before facing Gilbert Highland, have won six in a row since the season-opening 49-35 loss to Scottsdale Saguaro, beating playoff-bound Sandra Day O'Connor (24-10), Phoenix Pinnacle (29-28), Phoenix Mountain Pointe (28-0) and now Red Mountain all in a row. None of those are 6A slouches.

"They're gritty," coach Ty Detmer said. "They hang in there, play together, defense really played well, and the offense did enough to get the win."

Quarterback Enoch Watson, who two weeks ago rallied ALA QC from a three-touchdown, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Pinnacle, did not throw a touchdown pass but he ran for a score. And Diego Morales, in just his second game since becoming eligible after sitting out five games due to the AIA transfer rule, ground out 88 yards on 20 carries.

Brody Michael had 17 tackles and caused a fumble that sophomore Corde Nunnery recovered and ran 10 yards.

Magical cleats

Mesa Mountain View quarterback Jack Germaine was spot on, having one of his best games, passing for 296 yards and four TDs, completing 25 of 32 passes without an interception in a 35-15 victory over rival Mesa. But it was

But it was a defensive play that the Toros won't ever forget. Tavita Ta'ase, whose father, a big part of the Mountain View football program, died earlier this season, caused a fumble that 6-foot-3, 370-pound junior Kaleb Gibson scooped up and ran 79 yards for a touchdown with blockers in front of him.

"That was so cool," coach Joe Germaine said. "It was a great moment."

Tunufa’i Fasi Ta’ase, Tavita's father, died from heart complications on Sept. 9, a day after watching his son help Mountain View beat Buckeye Verrado, 33-28.

To honor the 55-year-old, the family started a fund called Kicks For Tunufai, where people could donate money to buy cleats for less-privileged players.

"What's interesting is the very first pair of cleats that were basically donated went to Kaleb," Germaine said. "So he was wearing cleats bought by Tunafai."

Biggest comeback

Phoenix Sunnyslope, trailing 21-10 to start the fourth quarter against Gilbert Campo Verde, flipped the switch and rallied to win 31-21.

"Gritty comeback win," coach Sam Jacobs said.

Mack Kump had three touchdowns and an interception. Luke Moga passed for three TDs and ran for another.

"But the turnaround was sparked by key turnovers caused by Colin Lifshitz and Kenyon Clark," Jacobs said.

Sunnyslope (3-4) needed this to keep its 5A playoff hopes alive. The Vikings had lost three games in a row, all of which scored just seven points in each, before winning their last two. They've got McClintock, Dobson and Skyline left on the schedule.

Another heartbreaker for Round Valley

Like the Thatcher loss, Round Valley looked in control for a half, before Safford stormed back and beat the Elks 24-21 on a field goal with 24 seconds left. Safford rallied from two 14-point deficits in the game. Round Valley has lost three games in the waning moments this year.

Hanks comes through with a big game

Mesa Westwood goes as its quarterback goes. And, for the second time in three weeks, Giordan Hanks was unstoppable. He had 272 total yards and five TDs in a 38-6 win over host Laveen Cesar Chavez. Two weeks ago, in a 42-13 win over Mesa Dobson, he accounted for six TDs.

On Thursday, junior receiver Saveon McCrimon had 186 yards and a score, and sophomore safety Dallen Hansen had seven tackles and an interception. Westwood improved to 2-5. Chavez fell to 3-4.

Show Low's line play helps team bounce back

Show Low, decimated by the injury of QB/DB Nash Brewer early in the season, ended a four-game losing streak with a 26-7 win over Fountain Hills. Coach Carlo Hernandez said the key was how the offensive and defensive lines controlled the game.

"It was the first time our lines played the way I thought they were capable of playing all year for four quarters," Hernandez said. "We are still a long way from where we want and need to be. The coaches and players have done a good job of adjusting to all the injuries. We are still so young and inexperienced that we are coaching and learning something new every day."

Central gets first shutout of season

Phoenix Central's only loss this year was by a touchdown to Mountain Pointe. Since then, the Bobcats have three in a row with the defense turning its first shutout of the season in Thursday's 42-0 rout of Phoenix Trevor Browne.

Khameron Athy, a transfer from Tennessee, had five rushing TDs in the first half, giving him 23 total TDs in a 6-1 start. He is closing in on Trung Canidate's school-record 27 TDs.

Freshman QB Cam Allen is now at 18 TD passes, one away from the 19 Spencer Rattler threw on varsity as a freshman at Pinnacle.

