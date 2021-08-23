After another four-hour delay on Monday, final round finally starts at Liberty National

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The final round of The Northern Trust is underway with players and officials scrambling to finish the delayed final frame following Sunday’s washout at Liberty National.

Monday’s start was pushed back to 11:30 a.m. ET, four hours later than originally scheduled, by continued rain after Hurricane Henri forced officials to cancel play on Sunday.

The final group of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Erik van Rooyen are scheduled to tee off at 1:42 p.m. Without more delays officials are confident they can complete the final round before sunset (7:42 p.m.).

The PGA Tour altered its policy late Sunday to allow play to extend beyond Monday to complete 72 holes. Normally, if less than half the field fails to complete the final round on Monday the event reverts to the 54-hole leaderboard to determine a winner.

“Play will be allowed to extend beyond Monday as is deemed necessary in order to complete 72 holes of competition, without regard to how much play is completed on Monday,” a memo to players read.

The new policy applies to all three playoff events as well as The Players Championship.