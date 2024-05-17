Another former Washington Husky assistant joins USC basketball, Eric Musselman

Quincy Pondexter is staying on the West Coast but is switching programs in the Big Ten. Pondexter, a nine-year NBA veteran and Fresno native who has experience coaching against USC in the Pac-12 era at Washington, has been hired as a Trojan assistant coach by Eric Musselman.

The University of Washington alum spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach on the Huskies’ bench under Mike Hopkins. The Huskies went 50-46 over the last three seasons while Pondexter was there on the bench. Hopkins was fired and replaced by Danny Sprinkle. Musselman has rounded out his coaching staff after replacing Andy Enfield at USC several weeks ago.

During his senior year at UW, Pondexter averaged 19.3 points per game and was named to the All-Pac-10 first team, leading the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament. He was selected 26th in the 2010 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 36-year old-Pondexter played for the Hornets, Grizzles, Bulls and Spurs in an injury-plagued nine-year pro career. In those years he averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Pondexter joins a USC staff with another former Washington Husky assistant. Will Conroy also worked at UW before moving to USC. It will be fascinating to see how these former Huskies work with Musselman in Los Angeles.

