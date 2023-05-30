Another former Patriots offensive lineman signs with AFC East rival

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste is reportedly signing with the New York Jets.

Cajuste, a third-round draft pick, was released by the Patriots earlier in May. It was a disappointing turn of events for the former Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Things never turned out as expected in New England, despite there being plenty of attempts for Cajuste to separate himself from the pack in 2022. However, instead of giving the former West Virginia Mountaineer another shot, the Patriots moved on after signing veterans Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott and Calvin Anderson.

The Jets are signing OT Yodny Cajuste, per source. Cajuste, a 2019 3rd round pick of the Patriots, played in 10 games for NE last year. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 30, 2023

Cajuste isn’t the only former Patriots offensive lineman that has chosen to stay within the AFC East division. Former Patriots first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins as well.

So there won’t be any shortage of familiar faces the Patriots will be seeing with the opposition in the 2023 season.

