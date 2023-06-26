Another former Patriot rejects ex-teammate’s Rob Gronkowski story

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is joining Julian Edelman to call out an ex-teammate’s drunken Rob Gronkowski story as fake.

Jake Bequette, a former defensive end for the Patriots, appeared on “Primetime with Alex Stein” and talked up tales of the legendary tight end getting wasted on the eve of football games, being dropped off at the Patriots’ facilities and crashing on the training tables.

According to Bequette, the trainers would then come in the next morning and stick an IV in Gronkowski’s arm to get him going for game day.

“They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm,” said Bequette, via Fox News. After a couple hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived and go out there and just kick ass.”

Edelman called out the story as fake over the weekend, and Chung retweeted that response on Twitter, while also sharing some thoughts of his own.

“Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it,” Chung posted.

There have been multiple drunken Gronkowski stories over the years that it’s sometimes hard to separate fact from fiction for outsiders.

However, there’s no accomplishing anything close to what Gronkowski did over the course of his illustrious career without incredible discipline and work ethic. The difference between the working and party ratio couldn’t have been close.

