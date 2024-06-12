Another Former Liverpool Coach Agrees To Join Pep Lijnders’ Revolution At Salzburg

Another Former Liverpool Coach Agrees To Join Pep Lijnders’ Revolution At Salzburg

Former Liverpool head of fitness Andreas Kornmeyer is to follow Pep Lijnders to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s exit from Anfield, a host of his backroom team also departed the club, but some are sticking together.

Assistant Lijnders moved on and has taken the job of boss of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, who were dethroned as Austrian Bundesliga champions last season.

The Dutchman has already taken Vitor Matos with him from Liverpool as his assistant and now another former Reds coach is joining.

According to Sky Deutschland, Kornmeyer is to become the new performance manager at Red Bull Salzburg.

The agreement between Kornmeyer and the Austrian club is completed and signed.

Kornmeyer was praised for the way he prepared the Liverpool players and now Lijnders will be expecting the same in Austria.

Red Bull Salzburg will be looking to reclaim the Austrian Bundesliga title which they lost to Sturm Graz.