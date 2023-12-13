Another former Fighting Irish quarterback returning to Notre Dame

Earlier this off-season news was made when former Notre Dame starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was returning to campus. The brief Alabama starting quarterback will return to South Bend where he’ll play lacrosse for Notre Dame but not football.

Add a second former starting quarterback to the list of people returning to Notre Dame but not playing football. This time its former Notre Dame starting quarterback Drew Pyne.

Pyne started much of the 2022 season after Buchner was hurt in the season’s second game. He transferred to Arizona State this past year where he played in two games, threw two touchdown passes, but three interceptions.

According to Pete Thamel, Pyne will return to school to graduate but has no plans to be a part of the football program.

Former Notre Dame and ASU QB Drew Pyne tells ESPN he’s enrolling back at Notre Dame in January for the spring semester to earn his degree in American Studies and minor in business economics. He will not play football at Notre Dame this spring and plans to graduate in May. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2023

Is Notre Dame’s quarterback room getting better?

Seeing as two former starters are back on campus with eligibility remaining but have no interest in playing football, it’d certainly seem that is indeed the obvious case.

Regardless, welcome back No. 10!

