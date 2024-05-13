Another former 49ers TE signs with Falcons

Former 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley is following fellow former 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner to the Atlanta Falcons. The team announced Monday they’d added the free agent TE as part of a handful of roster moves.

Dwelley originally joined the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He debuted as a rookie where he played in 11 games. Over the next five years he turned into a staple on the 49ers’ offense as a reserve TE behind George Kittle. He was a do-everything player for a time when he worked in as a replacement for fullback Kyle Juszczyk in 2019 when the veteran fullback was out for a short stint.

That makes two former 49ers TEs to sign with the Falcons this offseason. Woerner signed a three-year deal with Atlanta earlier in free agency. Former 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud also signed a free agent deal with the Falcons this offseason.

In his six seasons with the 49ers Dwelley played in 84 games with 17 starts. He caught 44 of his 60 targets for 518 yards and five touchdowns.

