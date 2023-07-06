Another Florida football commit shuts down recruitment

Three-star defensive lineman Michai Boireau out of Fairburn (Georgia) Creekside joined the ranks of recent Florida football commits in the 2024 class to shut down their recruitment on Wednesday, according to an announcement made on his personal Twitter account.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 390-pound trench warrior made an official visit to Gainesville on the weekend of June 9, and following an OV with the Georgia Bulldogs the weekend after, made his verbal commitment to the Orange and Blue.

He also had offers from the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies, among others. Not only did the rising high school senior shut down his in-state institution, he shut down the rest of the field as well.

“1000% locked in” is emblazoned on his Twitter graphic.

Boireau is ranked No. 1,031 overall and No. 102 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 925 and 88, respectively.

