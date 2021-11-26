Another ‘Fire Nagy’ chant has started, this time at Blackhawks game

To say Bears fans are fed up with Matt Nagy would be an understatement. They’ve made their feelings about the fourth-year head coach perfectly clear this season, especially this week after rumors about his firing surfaced.

Whether it was after the Bears’ loss to the Ravens last Sunday at Soldier Field or at a Bulls game or, unfortunately, at Nagy’s son’s football game, “Fire Nagy” chants have become the norm for Chicago at this point.

Even a Bears victory over the winless Lions wasn’t enough to stop the chants. In fact, it further incited them. The latest “Fire Nagy” chant happened during Friday’s Chicago Blackhawks game, further proof Chicago remains a Bears town.

A fire Nagy chant at the Chicago Blackhawks game. pic.twitter.com/uOlwzA72PW — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 26, 2021

The Bears have denied the rumors that Nagy was going to be fired after Thursday’s game against the Lions, although it doesn’t sound like George McCaskey guaranteed Nagy would survive the season.

Despite a 12-4 season in 2018, Nagy’s stint in Chicago has been an utter disappointment. The Bears offense has gotten progressively worse with each season, and his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been a big point of contention with fans. As has been back-to-back five-game losing streaks.

A win over the Lions — and dysfunction within the Bears organization — might’ve saved Nagy’s immediate future, but fans aren’t going to be satisfied until he’s out of Chicago. Until then, expect to hear “Fire Nagy” chants at different Chicago sporting events.

