Another F1 Team Reports COVID-19 Cases; Formula 1 Should Just Shut it Down for 2020

From Autoweek

Williams F1 team is reporting a number of COVID-19 positive cases this week.

The Formula 1 season has four races remaining on the 2020 schedule.

The Constructors' Championship was won last week by Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton has a insurmountable lead in the Drivers Championship.

Kind of lost in the sea of United States election news, NASCAR championship week and the celebration in Formula 1 of a seventh consecutive Constructors' Championship for Mercedes, was the report of more COVID-19 positives in F1.

This time, it was the Williams F1 team. Williams on Wednesday reported "a number of positive COVID-19 cases" from the past two races in Portugal and Italy.

Maybe it's a good time to to just shut the whole thing down, four races short of the finish line, for 2020 and try again in March. Clearly, this pandemic and the health of the teams' personnel is more important than the battle for third place in the Constructors' Championship.

Plus, F1 has already announced that races at Istanbul on Nov. 15 and the season-ending race at Abu Dhabi will be locking out fans. The other two races, both in Bahrain, are hoping for limited attendance. It's not like F1 will be turning people away at the gate like what happened in Melbourne in March, when it was decided mid-weekend to send everyone home.

Williams posted the news on its media website.

"As per our internal COVID-19 protocols, a number of factory-based team members will therefore fulfill these roles for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix weekend," the team said. "We ask for understanding that we will not be adding any additional information on this subject, but we would like to extend our thanks to all our traveling and factory based team members and their families, for their continued work and support during what is an extremely challenging time."

OK, so it's Williams, a rather insignificant backmarker this year (and last year, to be truthful). Big deal, right?

Well, just one positive test from a McLaren crew member back in March—back when we actually went to the local grocery story without a mask—was enough to shut down an entire sport for the safety of the participants and fans. Now, it seems, the racing world has become numb to yet another report of a positive test.

Formula 1 has been hit harder than most racing series by the pandemic. That's probably to be expected from a series that travels through several countries which all have different infection rates and different protocols for handing the virus.

Racing Point has had both of its drivers—Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll—miss races. McLaren and Mercedes have both reported positive tests among crew members. There are probably others that have flown under the radar.

We can now add Williams F1 to the list of teams scrambling to fill spots in the lineup because of COVID-19.

Now is as good a time as any to just shut it down. European countries are in different, in many cases elevated, stages of lockdown. Teams are already having to get creative and apply for waivers from governments so that they can go about their business and travel about and return home.

Sure, F1 will lose some valuable TV money by skipping out on the next four races.

Losses of team personnel would be a lot worse.

What do you think? Is it time to shut it down for this year? Do you really care about the battle for third in the Constructors' Championship? Give us your 2 cents worth in the comments section below.