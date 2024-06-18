Another early kick-off for Liverpool

[Getty Images]

So Liverpool's first game after the departure of Jurgen Klopp will be an early kick-off.

The Reds travel to Portman Road at 12:30 BST on Saturday, 17 August to face promoted Ipswich Town in their 2024-25 Premier League opener.

Klopp, who left the Reds in May after winning seven major trophies across almost nine years at the club, was vocal about his dislike for the slot and criticised how often his team were allocated the Saturday lunchtime start.

As recently as April he described the scheduling as "absolutely insane" and "a crime", before saying he will no longer be watching TNT Sports who have the rights to broadcast the time slot.

Of the 331 Premier League matches that Klopp took charge of at Liverpool, 13.6% were given an early kick-off time - a higher percentage than any other club during his time in England.

Now, new manager Arne Slot will be thrust into the debate for his maiden game in English football.

Expect questions on whether he agrees with his predecessor's views.