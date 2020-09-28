Another Eagles Super Bowl standout is dumped by his team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The topsy-turvy career of Timmy Jernigan took another strange turn Monday, when the Jaguars released him after just three games.

Jernigan, who not that long ago was considered one of the top young interior defensive linemen in the league, played just 54 of a possible 196 snaps so far for the Jaguars and was credited with one tackle.

In the Jaguars’ 31-13 loss to the Dolphins Thursday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, he played 20 snaps and had no stat line.

The Jaguars promoted undrafted defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad to replace Jernigan.

Jernigan, a stalwart on the Eagles’ 2017 defense, has played in just 16 games since the Super Bowl.

He's now one of 26 players who was on the Eagles' roster at some point during 2017 who is not currently on an NFL roster.

Jernigan, 28, was very good in 2017 and a terrific complimentary defensive tackle alongside Fletcher Cox. He was terrific during the 2017 postseason, when the Eagles roared past the Falcons and Vikings and beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Late in the season, the Eagles gave Jernigan a massive four-year contract extension that included $26 million in guaranteed components.

But he only played 19 more games in an Eagles uniform.

During the offseason after the Super Bowl, Jernigan suffered some sort of mystery back and neck injury during the offseason - he still hasn’t revealed how it happened.

He’s really never been the same since.

Here’s a look at Jernigan’s strange career trajectory:

April 4, 2017: Eagles acquire Jernigan from the Ravens



Nov. 9, 2017: Eagles sign Jernigan to a 4-year, $48 million extension



Sept. 1, 2018: Eagles place Jernigan on Non-Football Injury Reserve list



Nov. 20, 2018: Eagles activate Jernigan



March 4, 2019: Eagles decline Jernigan’s contract option, making him a free agent



April 25, 2019: Eagles sign Jernigan to 1-year, $1.8125 million contract



March 18, 2020: Jernigan becomes an unrestricted free agent



April 2, 2020: Texans agree with Jernigan on contract worth $3.75 million for one year



June 3, 2020: It’s revealed that Texans no longer plan to sign Jernigan



Aug. 17, 2020: Jaguars sign Jernigan to 1-year, $1.0475 million contract



Sept. 28, 2020: Jaguars release Jernigan

Jernigan was originally the Ravens’ 2nd-round pick in 2014. He spent his first three years in Baltimore and had 13 sacks before the Eagles acquired him. He had 4 1/2 sacks as an Eagle.