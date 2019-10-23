Another Eagles defensive tackle, Hassan Ridgeway, headed for Injured Reserve

The Eagles placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on Injured Reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Ridgeway becomes the 18th player that began the season on the Eagles' 53-man roster who will miss at least one game with an injury.

The Eagles began the season loaded at defensive tackle with Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan and Ridgeway.

But Jackson was lost for the season with a foot injury suffered on opening day, Jernigan is on the 53 but hasn't played since breaking his foot a week later in Atlanta and now Ridgeway is out presumably for the rest of the season.

Ridgeway suffered the injury in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ridgeway, a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2016, played 252 snaps in the Eagles' first seven games, fourth-most on the defensive line. He started the last five games.

With Jackson, Jernigan and Ridgeway all out and Akeem Spence released on Tuesday, the Eagles' defensive tackle depth chart now shows Cox and two players who've never played an NFL snap and just joined the team this week at defensive tackle: Anthony Rush, signed off the Raiders' practice squad, and Albert Huggins, signed off the Texans' practice squad. Rush was at least with the Eagles from May 9 through July 27.

The Eagles also have Bruce Hector on the practice squad. Hector played 82 snaps on defense for the Eagles last year in between two stints on the practice squad and could be promoted to the 53 to take Ridgway's roster spot. He would become the second-most experienced defensive tackle on the roster.

Ridgeway joins Joe Ostman, Jordan Mailata, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Corey Clement and Jackson on the Eagles' Injured Reserve list. They can activate two players eight weeks after they were placed on IR, and LeBlanc is a candidate after the Bills game on Sunday.

In seven games, Ridgeway was credited with 10 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hits. He's tied with Orlando Scandrick for third on the team in sacks and second to Brandon Graham in tackles for loss.

Ridgeway is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.





