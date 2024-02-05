Another Eagles assistant leaving as staff continues to turn over originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are continuing to turn over their coaching staff for the 2024 season and another assistant coach is leaving.

This time, senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady is heading to the Chargers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

The #Chargers are hiring #Eagles assistant Marcus Brady as their pass-game coordinator, per source.



As Fowler mentioned, Brady was a candidate for the offensive coordinator job in LA but will take a lesser role on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Brady, 44, was an official member of the Eagles’ coaching staff last season with the title of senior offensive assistant. But during the 2022 Super Bowl run, Brady was hired as a consultant. It was his job to work with then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and provide an offensive perspective.

It’s notable that Brady is leaving because of his ties to Nick Sirianni. Brady and the Eagles’ head coach worked together in Indianapolis. Brady was the QBs coach in Indy when Sirianni was the OC. And when Sirianni got the head coaching gig in Philly in 2021, Frank Reich promoted Brady to offensive coordinator.

But during the year-end press conference last month, we learned from Sirianni that the team was going to hire an offensive coordinator to run that side of the ball. The Eagles ended up hiring Kellen Moore, who has been an OC with the Chargers and Cowboys.

And this weekend, we found out that the Eagles are bringing in Doug Nussmeier as their new quarterbacks coach. Nussmeier has worked under Moore the last six seasons in Dallas and then Los Angeles. So it’s very clear that this will be Moore’s offense in 2024.

Nussmeier will replace Alex Tanney, who had the job just one season after Brian Johnson was promoted to OC. Johnson was fired last month.

