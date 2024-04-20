Another Duke player hits transfer portal, making it the 7th Blue Devils player to leave program

Duke has lost another player to the transfer portal, making it seven players who have left the program since the season ended.

After Duke lost the N.C. State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, the exodus began. The latest to leave is forward Sean Stewart, a 6-9 freshman from Windermere, Florida.

Stewart averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds this season. Starting guard Jeremy Roach and starting forward Mark Mitchell also hit the portal, with Mitchell, a Kansas native, announcing he is committing to Missouri.

Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves, Jaden Schutt and TJ Power all said they were leaving Duke in the past few weeks.

Center Kyle Filipowski and guard Jared McCain have declared for the NBA Draft.

Duke's incoming recruit class is considered the nation's best. It signed three top-20 recruits, including Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Pat Ngongba as well as Khaman Maluach, a 7-2 center from South Sudan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke men's basketball has 7th player enter transfer portal