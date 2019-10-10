Another Dodgers choke job clinches memorable decade for Giants fans

The 2010s were one hell of a decade for Giants fans.

Not only did they get to celebrate three World Series titles in a span of five years, they also got to watch their bitter rivals choke time-and-time-and-time-and-time-and-time-and-time-and-time again.

The Washington Nationals put the cherry on top of San Francisco's phenomenal decade, coming from behind to defeat the Dodgers 7-3 in Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday night, thereby ending Los Angeles' season.

And, really, it couldn't have happened any other way.

Leading 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Clayton Kershaw came on in relief of Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. He struck out Adam Eaton to end the inning, but that would be the only out he recorded on the night.

After the Dodgers went in order in the bottom of the inning, Kershaw came back out to start the eighth. What happened next made every Giants fan laugh, and every Dodgers fan cry.

Twice.

First, Kershaw gave up a lead-off homer to Anthony Rendon. The very next batter -- on the very next pitch! -- Kershaw served up a 449-foot blast to Washington's Juan Soto, tying the game at 3-3.

Seriously, you couldn't make it up.

Per @EliasSports: Clayton Kershaw has never allowed home runs on back-to-back pitches in the regular season. This is the second time he has done it in the postseason. The first: Oct. 6, 2017 against Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis with the Diamondbacks. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 10, 2019

Kershaw was pulled immediately thereafter, and Kenta Maeda struck out the side to get out of the inning. The three-time Cy Young winner could only look on from the dugout as the game eventually went into extra innings.

Adam Eaton drew a lead-off walk for Washington in the top of the 10th, and Rendon followed that up with a double off the wall in left. Soto was intentionally walked to load the bases. And then Howie Kendrick crushed the Dodgers' dreams.

Kendrick clobbered a 410-foot grand slam over the center-field wall, silencing Dodger Stadium. Sean Doolittle plowed through the Dodgers in order in the bottom half of the inning to close it out, and that was that.

Another division title. Another playoff choke job.

The Dodgers won 106 games during the regular season, their most in franchise history. They had a $200 million-plus payroll, fourth-highest in the majors. They led the National League in runs, home runs, total bases, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, ERA and shutouts. They led Game 5, 3-0

And they won two more playoff games than the Giants.

Look, the Dodgers definitely had a better season than San Francisco.

Gee, when have we heard that before?

As for which of the long-time rivals had the better decade, though, that is quite oppositely one-sided.

Another Dodgers choke job clinches memorable decade for Giants fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area