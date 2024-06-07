Another division title would be nice for Braves; not end goal

Jun. 6—Almost 60 games into the season, it is important to keep perspective when dissecting the Atlanta Braves' somewhat slow start to the season.

While the Braves' current second-place position of seven games back of the Phillies in the National League East Division is not ideal for any Braves fan to stomach, it is key to view this year through the prism of how injuries have plagued the season so far and the reality of what is really important come September and October.

First, the rash of injuries have decimated last year's juggernaut. Catcher Sean Murphy suffered an oblique strain on Opening Day and missed a significant amount of time; not to mention he might be sidelined again after getting hit by a pitch on Tuesday.

Spencer Strider, a leading Cy Young Award candidate heading into the season, is already done for the rest of the season following surgery for his ulnar collateral ligament.

The most recent blow was to last year's National League Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a torn ACL that ended his season before it really ever got going — four homers and 15 RBIs in 192 at-bats.

By my count that is last year's All-Star starter at catcher, last year's strikeout leader and a player many consider to be the best in the game — the latter two done before June. It is a significant amount of production lost. It is also fair to say the team's energy may be zapped by the loss of three key contributors at some point in the season.

Let's also consider the importance of another division title. The Braves have won six straight but have been ousted in the Divisional Round the last two years by a hungrier Phillies team. It is without question that the extended layoff that division winners receive to start the postseason has negatively impacted any momentum the Braves have generated from winning another division.

From that standpoint, another division title is worthless if it doesn't at least translate to a berth in the National League Championship Series or World Series. Consider this: When the Braves won 14 straight division titles, starting in 1991, they finished with just one World Series title. Would you rather claim 14 division titles and one World Series championship, or seven division titles and three World Series titles?

It is a no-brainer. The end goal is to be World Series champions.

While the division race is a long shot, it's not what these Braves should be pursuing. They are longing for something greater.

Give general manager Alex Anthopoulos some time in considering what transactions there are to be made. This team is still talented and experienced enough to make noise come postseason, especially if they add a piece or two before the trade deadline to make up for lost production. This time, however, it may not be as a division winner. And that's okay.