With another division rival in the Super Bowl, what is Russell Wilson thinking?

Last season Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in attendance at Super Bowl LV in Commissioner Roger Goodell’s luxury suite. Wilson famously seethed as he watched a well-regarded quarterback enjoy a trip to the Super Bowl in his first year on a new team under an offensive-minded head coach. It appears Wilson will have to do it again this year.

The Los Angeles Rams have advanced to the championship behind the arm of quarterback Matthew Stafford. For the first 12 years of his career, Stafford toiled away in futility with the Detroit Lions. In 2021, Stafford finally broke away joined the Rams and has immediately found the success he never achieved with his former team.

Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle has been the subject of discussion for several years now. It has been well documented Wilson is obsessed with leaving behind a winning legacy, which requires more championship opportunities.

After watching Tom Brady leave his former team and seemingly dictate personnel moves in Tampa en route to his seventh ring, Wilson’s camp started getting more vocal last offseason. It’s one thing to watch Brady win another ring and another to see an NFC West rival make it to the big game for the third time in four years while Seattle hasn’t made it past the divisional round.

The Rams under Sean McVay have always been talented, but were held back by quarterback Jared Goff. With a better signal caller in Stafford, they are a much deadlier team and are favorites to win on Sunday. Should LA take the Lombardi, it’s more than fair to wonder if Wilson might start looking at other teams who are seemingly only a quarterback away from contention.

