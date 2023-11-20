Another depressing stat from the Commanders’ loss to the Giants

The Washington Commanders sacked New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito nine times on Sunday.

Yet, the Commanders still found a way to lose — and by double digits. When New York linebacker Isaiah Simmons intercepted Washington quarterback Sam Howell late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown, the Giants led 31-19.

That would be the final score, giving New York its third win of the season — two against the Commanders.

So, how do you lose when you sack the opposing quarterback nine times? Six turnovers. Not only did Washington turn the ball over six times, but the Giants made them pay, turning them into 24 points.

And, courtesy of CBS Sports, the Commanders were the first team since 1984 to have 9+ sacks in one game and lose by double digits.

The Commanders are the first team since 1984 to have 9+ sacks and lose by double digits pic.twitter.com/wh8YOfUpAB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

Yet another low for the once-proud franchise.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire