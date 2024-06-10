Another defensive injury blow for Belgium ahead of Euro 2024

Belgium suffered another injury blow ahead of the upcoming European Championships in Germany. After less than 20 minutes in the friendly against Luxembourg, defender Thomas Meunier had to come off injured. Following the game head coach Domenico Tedesco said that it does not look good but they will know more in the coming days. However, despite the injury, he does not seem keen to add another player to the squad.

It seemed that, just a few months ago, the chances of Meunier being called up to the squad for the tournament were incredibly slim. The former PSG man had barely played for Dortmund with just eight Bundesliga appearances. However, in the winter transfer window the 32-year-old was picked up by Trabzonspor. He managed to play 19 times for the side, scoring once and providing seven assists. It was the move to Türkiye that certainly saved his chances, but now it appears that injury will have scuppered his hopes of making an appearance in Germany.

Belgium open their tournament against Slovakia on the 17th of June. They are set to be without defenders Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate for the opener.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson