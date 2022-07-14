Another day in Moscow court for Brittney Griner: CBS News Flash July 14, 2022

Reuters

A Moscow court ordered opposition politician Ilya Yashin be kept in jail for two months pending an investigation into the spreading of "fake information" about Russia's army, a charge carrying a jail term of up to 15 years. "Russia will be free!" Yashin shouted in court after the judge agreed with state prosecutors' request to keep him in prison until Sept. 12. Russia passed new legislation after sending its army into Ukraine on Feb. 24 that prohibits public statements which "discredit" its armed forces or cite information from non-official sources.