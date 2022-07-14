Another day in Moscow court for Brittney Griner: CBS News Flash July 14, 2022
WNBA star Brittney Griner was to appear in a Moscow court again after pleading guilty to drug charges. 7-Eleven is offering a $100,000 reward for information about a masked gunman who robbed six of its stories in Southern California and killed two people in the process. And Netflix is adding commercials, with less expensive subscriptions.