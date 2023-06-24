Another day, another stat showing Nick Chubb is the NFL’s best

Nick Chubb has been one of the league’s most dominant running backs ever since he stepped foot on the field for the Cleveland Browns. It started with over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just three carries as a rookie, and he has sustained that dominance over the years. And he has a rightful argument to be named as the NFL’s best running back.

Stat after stat, metric after metric continues to show just how excellent Chubb has been since breaking into the league in 2018. And now, Next Gen Stats provides another metric showing Nick Chubb generated the most rushing yards over expected in 2022.

Topping the next man down, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, by nearly 300 yards over expected, Chubb has become a professional at generating movement where there is no light to be found.

As the Browns look to get back to the playoffs again in 2023, they will need another dominant season from Chubb.

Nick Chubb has generated +1,312 rushing yards over expected since 2018, the most by a running back over the last five seasons. Chubb is the only running back to gain over 250 RYOE in each of the last four seasons, including an RB-leading +284 RYOE in 2022.@NickChubb | #Browns pic.twitter.com/2E5SwRSe7t — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) June 20, 2023

