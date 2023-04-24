Another Cowboys QB loves idea of re-signing Ezekiel Elliott: ‘He’s the glue’

With every day that Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent, the rumblings of a reunion with the Cowboys seem to grow louder and louder.

Especially if you ask a Cowboys quarterback.

While Dak Prescott admitted to feeling a mix of emotions upon starting voluntary workouts at the facility last week with Elliott no longer owning a locker in the building, it’s three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman who has provided the latest fuel for the rumor mill regarding the franchise’s third-leading rusher possibly returning to the fold.

“I don’t want to speak for the Cowboys or the Joneses, but it feels like that might be the case,” Aikman said Friday while hosting a charity event in Dallas. “I know there’s a great amount of respect for Zeke. I think the question becomes, ‘Is Zeke capable of really having a reduced role?’ My guess is, knowing him the way that I do, that he would handle that fine. I thought he handled everything this past year really well.”

Elliott was released by the club in March following a down year that saw him post career-low numbers in several categories and finish last among starting rushers in yards per carry, tackles avoided, and percentage of runs that went for 10-plus yards.

But Aikman echoed earlier statements- by Jerry and Stephen Jones as well as Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy- who maintain that Elliott brings much more to the team than what shows up in the box score.

“I’ve talked to a number of people that have been in that locker room- coaches, players- and he’s the glue,” the Hall of Famer continued. “Losing those type of players- I’ve said it before- you don’t replace those guys. It’s really, really hard. We had some when I was playing: didn’t contribute much on the field during the games- he obviously would contribute more- but those that didn’t, they had a really big role in allowing us to do what we were able to do, and I think Zeke’s one of those people.”

But bringing Elliott back to Dallas on a new contract would require some degree of patience from both parties.

While it’s been reported that Elliott has yet to hear from another NFL team about a job, this weekend’s draft could change things. There will be a club who doesn’t come away from Kansas City with the running back they’re hoping for. There will be a club who wants to beef up their running attack prior to OTAs starting. There is always the chance that some club will see their backfield decimated by injury early in camp.

Declining skills or not, Elliott will be a commodity for whom there is a market that only grows with each day the regular season gets nearer.

Dallas is widely thought to be in the hunt for more rushing talent via the draft. And while some suspect the Cowboys will make a play for a top-tier back like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, they could just as easily hang back and wait for someone like Deuce Vaughn or Mo Ibrahim.

Or they could decide to use the pick on a different position altogether and instead welcome back the two-time rushing champ to a stable that already includes Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones, and Malik Davis.

What Elliott’s exact on-the-field role would be in such a timeshare is anyone’s guess. But, as Aikman knows from experience, what the team gains off the field could prove to be just as vital.

“I think it’d be a great addition if they were able to work something out to bring him back.”

