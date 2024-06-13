“Here we go!” – Another Chelsea transfer deal agreed but this one has a difference

Fabrizio Romano has called the ‘here we go’ deal agreed on another Chelsea transfer deal this summer, although this one has a bit of a difference.

Romano has already been calling a few Chelsea here we go’s this summer with the new signing of Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent and of course, the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca too. And I am sure there will be many more to follow this as well.

And now, Romano says Sport Recife full back Pedro Lima to Chelsea is HERE WE GO!

However, there seems to be a big difference with this one, because it looks like he isn’t actually even joining Chelsea at all.

Lima will join Strasbourg

Pedro Lima is a highly rated young right back from Brazil

Chelsea have started to create a multi club model under the name of BlueCo, with Chelsea being the main club under the umbrella. And it looks like Lima will actually be joining Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg instead.

Romano says: “Chelsea verbally agree to sign Brazilian 2006 born right back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, here we go!

“Key detail: the deal will be done via BlueCo side Strasbourg.

“€7m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons and player’s agent set to travel for final details.”

So, it’s not welcome to Chelsea Lima, it’s welcome to Strasbourg, or perhaps more accurately, welcome to Blue Co.

I’m sure there are some chances that we might see Lima at Chelsea one day too, but it certainly seems like he is going to be starting his European football career in France anyway.

Either way, it’s a big step up from the second tier of Brazilian football, which is where Lima has been playing up until now.

He is just another teenager arriving as Chelsea look to build this super team for the future, signing up all the top young talents from around the globe.