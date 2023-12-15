Another Chargers fumble; another Raiders touchdown

The Chargers have had four fumbles, losing three of them. The Raiders have scored four touchdowns, three of them off Chargers turnovers.

Las Vegas leads 28-0 with 9:15 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders' latest score came on a Derius Davis fumble of an AJ Cole punt. DJ Turner ripped out the ball and recovered it at the Los Angeles 14.

The Raiders scored two plays later on tight end Michael Mayer's 11-yard reception from Aidan O'Connell.

Their scoring drives have covered 68, 42, 31 and 14 yards.

O'Connell is 9-of-17 for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers caught his other touchdown passes.

