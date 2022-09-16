Another CB hurt for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report.

They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.

Did not participate

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

There are no changes here since Wednesday. James, Moehrig and Perryman are all starters, so this makes it appear that they could all miss the game against the Cardinals.

Limited participation

CB Sam Webb (ankle)

Webb was a new addition to the injury report. He is slated to start at cornerback in place of Anthony Averett, who was placed on injured reserve.

Full participation

CB Nate Hobbs (back)

He should be good to go on Sunday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

WR Andy Isabella (back)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (toe)

Limited participation

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

OL Justin Pugh (neck)

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)

Full participation

TE Zach Ertz (calf)

CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

