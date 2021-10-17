Another Cardinals player out against Browns due to COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals are just hours away from kicking off but the news continues to trickle out in advance of the game.

As the week has gone on, we have learned the following related to players being out for today’s game:

Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones was likely out, then later out, due to a COVID-19 positive test

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson out due to an injury

Browns running back Nick Chubb out due to an injury

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and two other coaches are out due to COVID-19 positive tests

Browns starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are likely out due to injuries.

Now comes news that the Cardinals, now in more intensive COVID protocols, will be missing another player. Defensive lineman Corey Peters will miss the game as he was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday. Peters is Arizona’s backup nose tackle.

Peters has only played in 106 snaps for the Cardinals defense this year but has graded 72.6 as a tackler and 62.5 in pass rush according to Pro Football Focus.

The Cardinals have elevated Jonathan Ledbetter from their practice squad to take Peters’ place. Ledbetter has only played in one game in the NFL, 2019 for the Miami Dolphins, as a rookie.

Unless something unforeseen occurs in the next two hours, the Arizona COVID related issues for Week 6, but not beyond, should be put to rest with the Peters news.